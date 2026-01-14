January 14, 2026 at 2:49 am

Kids Showed TikTok Viewers The Bad Christmas Gifts Their Parents Got Them Because Of AI-Generated Ads

AI strikes again!

And not in a good way…

Now that Christmas is in the rearview mirror, people are taking to TikTok to show viewers how their parents got duped by AI this holiday season and ended up with gifts based on AI images that didn’t quite live up to expectations.

A woman named Ava told viewers in her video’s text overlay, “My dad was very upset this Christmas to find out that the Tiffany lamp he bought my mom from Facebook was fake and it was just AI.”

The finished product…wasn’t great.

A TikTokker named Jess showed viewers the mug that her mom bought her.

The text overlay reads, “My mom fell victim to the AI mug scam.”

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s the thought that counts.”

Yikes!

And a woman named Brigette wrote in her video’s text overlay, “The only thing my dad asked for was an AI sweatshirt.”

In the video, someone told her dad that he looked good.

He laughed and said, “No it doesn’t. What am I gonna do with this?”

In the caption, Brigette wrote, “Dads falling for AI.”

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual has an idea…

AI is gonna fool ya every time!

