Longtime Employee Discovered A New Hire Made $4 More Per Hour, So He Decided It Was Time To Quit The Job For Good

People expect to be paid fairly for the work they do, but sometimes a single discovery reveals just how uneven things really are.

That moment came for one employee when he learned a coworker he trained was earning several dollars more per hour than him.

From that point on, staying loyal to his company no longer felt like an option.

What did Reddit think?

Found out my coworker makes $4/hr more than me for the same job Just discovered that the guy who started 6 months after me is making $4 more per hour. Same position, same responsibilities, and I even trained him.

His manager just wanted to maintain the status quo.

When I asked my manager about it, she said “that’s confidential information” and tried to make me feel bad for discussing wages. I’ve been here 3 years with one 50-cent raise. He walked in the door at my current rate plus $4.

So now he’s fed up and wants to leave.

I’m done being loyal to companies that clearly don’t value it. Already updating my résumé.

He realized he didn’t need to stay somewhere that treated him like he was replaceable.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes the best way to get a pay raise is by just going somewhere else.

Talking about your pay at work may not be as controversial as some bosses want you to think it is.

Companies often demand loyalty from their employees, but they rarely ever return the favor.

Employees definitely benefit from more transparency around their wages.

This company could have retained him by compensating him fairly, but now it looks like they’ve lost their chance.

If this company won’t pay him what he’s worth, someone else is bound to.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.