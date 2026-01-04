Boyfriend Frequently Borrows His Girlfriend’s Car, So She Gets Upset Whenever He Doesn’t Return The Mirror And Seat Back To How He Found Them

Shared property can quickly become a source of conflict between a couple.

This man regularly used his ex-girlfriend’s car but refused to return the seat and mirror after driving.

She felt that returning things to their exact original condition was basic respect.

He argued that drivers should always adjust their own settings, no matter who owns the car.

Whose side are you on? Check out the full story below for more.

AITA for adjusting the driver’s seat position and mirrors in my girlfriend’s car? My (now ex) partner (27F) and I (30M) shared use of a car that she owned. For grocery runs, commuting to work, errands, and regular household stuff. This is the point of the argument. She was very upset that I did not adjust the mirrors and seating position back to how I found it.

This man’s girlfriend explained why she was upset.

Her reasoning was the following. “When you borrow something, you return it in the same condition you found it as far as possible. For example, if you used 20 dollars worth of fuel, you replace that 20 dollars worth of fuel. I shouldn’t have to adjust it when it’s my car, and you are the one who borrowed it. It’s your responsibility to re-adjust it back, not mine. If it was your car, the situation would be reversed.”

Now, his reason is the following…

My reasoning was the following. “We are different heights and very different driving positions. It is, therefore, literally impossible for me to know the exact positions of the mirrors and driver’s seat. Because my body has different proportions.”

So he wonders if he is the jerk in this situation.

It’s the responsibility of the driver to check mirrors and seating position every time they get behind the wheel. This is especially true if someone else drives the same car because of the above reason. So, AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

A short but sensible remark.

Here’s how this couple does it.

Finally, she needs to grow up, says this one.

Turns out, sometimes the biggest relationship obstacle isn’t communication…

It’s the driver’s seat.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.