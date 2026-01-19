Boyfriend Wants Peaceful, Positive Evenings With His Girlfriend, But She Would Always Complain About Her Work As Soon As She Came Home

There’s no better feeling than spending the evening with your partner without drama or distractions.

However, this man‘s girlfriend would always come home and rant about her job for hours!

It started to get irritating, so he suggested a “no-work-talk” in the evening.

But his girlfriend did not take it very well.

What do you think about this rule? Read the full story below and find out more.

AITA for banning work talk after a certain time? My girlfriend has gotten into the habit of coming in from work and spending every evening complaining about work. She’ll spend hours just ranting about how bad things were and about things she didn’t like. Then, she’ll just sit quiet and not talk. It’s ruining every evening. The only day of the week she doesn’t do it is Saturday since she has weekends off. But Sunday will be spent with her complaining about what Monday is going to be like.

This man started to get annoyed by her girlfriend’s constant complaints about work.

It’s getting to the point I’m dreading her getting in because I know what to expect. It’s making every evening draining. I mentioned this to her at the weekend. I said I think we should ban talking about work from a certain time. I also said we should focus on doing something we enjoy or at least take her mind off work.

He told her that evenings are meant for relaxation.

She asked why. I explained how draining it’s becoming for me to listen to it each day. She said I wasn’t being fair and that I know she’s feeling low. I said her feeling low isn’t a free pass to worsen my mental health. I said evenings are supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable. All she wants to do is think about work.

Now, she thinks he’s being unfair and unconcerned.

She said again I wasn’t being fair towards her. I disagreed. She said I shouldn’t be trying to ban her from talking about things. I just tried again explaining why. AITA for banning work talk after a certain time?

Leave the office drama in the office as soon as you clock out.

