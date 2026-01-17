Man Finds Out That His Best Friend Is His Son’s Dad, So He And His Son Want Nothing To Do With The Former Best Friend

Imagine thinking you have the perfect family with a wife and a son, but then you find out that your son isn’t actually your son at all. Your wife cheated on you, and your best friend is your son’s dad.

Would you still be there for your son as if nothing was different? Would you want your son to think of his real dad as his dad?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he wants nothing to do with his former best friend. The problem is deciding whether or not it’s okay for his son to make the same decision since that is his biological father.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for being unable to be supportive of my son having a relationship with his biological father? My son and I found out that I was not his biological father and my former best friend was when he was 13 years old. He’s still my son and I love him so I never abandoned him but my marriage was over at that point and my friendship. My former best friend wanted to have a relationship with my son once the truth came out but my son said no. My ex-wife wanted them to know each other too but he ran away to my house every time she tried to set it up and eventually his wish to live with me was granted.

His ex wants their son to get to know his biological dad.

My son sees his mom once every 1-2 months. There’s no set amount of time he has to see her but their relationship has not been the same since he found out. The lies my ex told hurt our son a lot. For the last few months my ex has been trying to convince me I need to be supportive of our son having a relationship with his bio father. She said it’s best for him if he can have all of us in his life. And that if I love him regardless why does it matter.

He explained why it matters.

I told her because I hate the man who knocked her up and the loathing I have for him makes it impossible for me to place nice or actively encourage a relationship between the two. I told her it was bad enough to have her in my life still for our son’s sake but I drew the line at including him in that. I told her I hated them both and they made this bed and they could lie in it.

Something this ex said really bothered him.

She told me if I really loved our son like I said I would be willing to do anything for him. She told me I’m being selfish and petty and that he won’t have a relationship with his bio dad because he knows it would hurt me. I hate that she got under my skin with that. I know that my stance on this is selfish. But I could never play nice or civil with that jerk for my son’s sake. As much as I love him it would kill me to be around that guy again. As it is being around my ex occasionally is hard enough. My son is sill a minor btw but he’s going to be 18 sooner than later. AITAH?

This is such a sad situation. Really, what’s important is what his son wants, and his son wants to be with him, the only dad he has ever known.

If he changes his mind someday and wants to meet his bio dad, then they can cross that bridge later on…but when he’s over 18 and he doesn’t have to be a part of the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers a suggestion of what to say to his ex.

It really should be up to their son.

Here’s another suggestion about how to handle talking to his wife.

His son can decide for himself.

It’s not about what he wants or what his ex wants; it’s about what their son wants.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.