Resident Helped Everyone With Computer Problems In A Group Home, But He Finally Met Someone Whose Computer He Couldn’t Fix

Being good at computers can make you the go-to tech person anywhere.

In this story, a man living in a group home often helped others with computer and phone issues.

One day, another man came up to him and brought his non-functioning computer.

Sadly, though, he wasn’t able to help him.

Can you help me with my computer I’m currently living in a group home. Most people are not computer literate. They spell computer with a “k.”

This man always helps out people who need tech assistance.

I frequently sit in the common area and am on a computer. People with cell phone or computer issues have been coming to me. I have always helped out. There is this one gentleman who, for over a month, kept asking me to help him with his computer. This happened on and off. I kept telling him to bring me the computer.

The other person’s computer wouldn’t start.

One day, he actually did so. He put the computer down and told me the battery was dead. I said okay. I asked where the power cord was. He did not have one. I told him I could not do anything without power to the computer.

He admitted his computer skills weren’t that good.

Sadly enough, he really did believe I could help him with his computer. It had no power. As I have said, when verbally telling people about this, my computer skills are good. They are not that good. Lol.

Even the best tech support can’t reboot a computer powered by hope alone.

