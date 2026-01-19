Nephew Keeps Getting Pressured To Handle His Uncle’s Online Purchases, But He Feels Exhausted Because He Refuses To Learn Anything Himself

Helping family is great… until it becomes a full-time, unpaid job.

This man‘s uncle constantly asks him to handle tasks that involve talking to people or making online transactions.

While his uncle refuses to learn basic technology, he refuses to offer him help.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not wanting to help my uncle with online stuff My uncle (69M) has been asking me constantly to make purchases for him online. Around the 2000s, he gave up on learning how technology works. And has just been drinking his life away. He relied on his mother to house and provide him food and now relies on his older sister, my mom.

This man’s uncle spends his Social Security money mostly on rent, alcohol, and lotto tickets.

Now, he has his social security, which isn’t a lot because he quit working to avoid paying child support. He spends the check on rent, alcohol, lotto tickets, and supplies for him to write his books. His books are just commentary on the newspaper and clippings from the paper. He used to send money orders to Texas child support. But recently, they called him to say they’re moving to digital, from my understanding.

His uncle and mom don’t get along very well.

My mom offered to help him. But he and her don’t get along very well even when he isn’t drunk. My mom tends to ask a lot of questions and give her two cents about what should be done in a situation. My uncle doesn’t want anyone to ask him questions or talk to him.

His uncle doesn’t want to talk to people.

I remember when he had an over-the-phone call with the Veterans Affairs doctor. He told them that he just wanted his pills. He has a tendency to ask me to help him a lot to avoid having to talk to people. An example would be how, when I used to take him to Walmart, he would always give me his card to pay. While he went to the bathroom because he didn’t want to talk to the cashier.

His uncle also refuses to learn online activities.

Now that things are going digital, I’m sure he’s going to ask me to help him. While I would be willing to show him, I’m just tired of having to do things for him because he refuses to learn. An example would be how he would give me a dollar or two because he wanted to order books. And refused to learn how to do it himself.

When he refused to drive his uncle to the liquor store, his uncle told him not to talk to him again.

He’s constantly drinking, so I know it’s going to be a problem. It’s at the point where, when things don’t go his way, things get tense. An example would be when he wanted me to take him to the liquor store at 8 p.m. and I didn’t want to go out. He knocked on my window as he left and walked the mile to the store. He then knocked on my window when he came back, knocked on my door, and told me not to talk to him again.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s being selfish to his uncle.

Part of me thinks maybe I’m just being selfish and it’s not that big of a deal. I’ll be honest. I’m so tired right now with all the other things in my life. There’s a chance I’m not thinking straight.

