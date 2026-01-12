Grandson Noticed His Grandpa Acting Strangely And Forgetting Things, But His Dad Dismissed It And Thinks It’s Just Normal Aging

When someone starts forgetting things, there could be something serious going on.

This man noticed his grandfather acting differently and forgetting familiar routines.

He even asked how to use his coffee machine, which he had been using for over a decade.

But when he brought up seeing a doctor, his dad and aunt brushed it off as normal aging.

AITA for suggesting that maybe my grandfather has some form of dementia? I (26) have a tendency to overworry and think about the worst-case scenario. That’s why I’m not sure about this situation. At first, my grandpa (77) only forgot minor things, like where he usually puts his phone and keys. But he started forgetting these things more frequently.

This man started noticing that his grandfather’s forgetfulness was becoming more frequent.

Then, he video-called me and told me he couldn’t find his phone. I had to remind him that he was using the phone at that time. There have also been changes in taste and preferences, too. He insisted that he doesn’t like hazelnut syrup in his coffee. When it’s how he’s been preparing and drinking coffee ever since I can remember.

His grandfather asked him how to use the coffee machine when he had been using it for the last 10 years.

He also said that Wenger was a better football manager than Fergie. We’ve had playful arguments about this before, and he always said that Fergie is much better. What really made me talk to my dad and aunt was when he asked me to teach him how to use the coffee machine. He has been using this for over ten years.

He told his dad and aunt that maybe his grandfather needs to see a doctor, but they dismissed him quickly.

I told them that maybe they should take him to see a doctor. My aunt got really concerned. My dad, though, said that old people can have “brain farts.” And that I shouldn’t distress my aunt like that.

It’s always better to be sure than pretend everything’s okay.

