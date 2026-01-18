Tenant Paid Extra For An Assigned Parking Spot Near His Apartment, But His Neighbor Parked There Anyway So He Decided To Teach Him A Lesson

There’s a reason why you pay for an apartment parking space.

The following story involves a man who pays extra to have a parking spot close to his unit.

However, he saw his neighbor’s car parked in his spot. So, he decided to teach him a lesson.

Let’s take a quick look!

Entitled Neighbor Demanded I Park Somewhere Else I live in an apartment building with assigned parking. My spot is close to my unit. I pay extra for it.

This man found his neighbor’s car parked in his parking spot.

One night, I came home to find my neighbor’s car parked in my spot. I knocked on their door. I politely asked them to move. The guy looked annoyed. He said he would move it in the morning. He said it was late. He said my spot was closer to his door anyway.

He called the towing company and had the neighbor’s car towed.

I explained that I work early. I need to leave before 6 AM. He shrugged. He said it was not my problem. So I called the towing company. I had it towed.

The neighbor banged on his door and called him heartless.

The next day, he came banging on my door. He was yelling about how I am heartless. He said I should have parked somewhere else. Sorry dude, you do not get to take my paid spot. You are lazy.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a short and quick suggestion.

Lol. Funny but sensible.

Indeed, the solution worked!

Parking thieves are the worst!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.