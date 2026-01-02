Man Pretended He Didn’t Like Watching TV And Playing Video Games To Impress A Girl, And Now That They’re Married, He Still Can’t Tell Her The Truth

Sometimes, impressing someone we like can backfire… even several years later.

This man pretended he didn’t like watching TV or playing games to impress a girl he liked.

Twelve years later, they’re already married with a son, and he is still pretending.

But the truth is, he really loved doing these things. He just couldn’t bear to tell the truth.

A girl accidentally loved that I was broke and then married me and I have spent our entire relationship pretending I brought over a girl back when I was in college. I had just moved out from the dorms into a studio apartment. My first priority was to get a comfy couch and bed and a dedicated eating space and a shelf for my textbooks. I was worried that it was too empty, borderline creepy, but she loved it. She said that her ex, her deadbeat dad, and her good-for-nothing uncles used to couch-rot watching TV and playing video games.

This man actually loved watching TV and playing games, but he couldn’t afford any of it.

She loved that I didn’t own a TV or a game console or a gaming PC. I actually really enjoyed gaming and watching TV and such. But I was just too broke at the time to afford anything. I hadn’t brought anything with me because I didn’t want to lug electronics abroad.

So, he pretended for years.

I really liked her, so I pretended. I spent the rest of my college years and most of my 20s without owning a TV or anything I could game on other than a simple laptop. Twelve years later, we are now married and live in a decently spacious environment. We definitely have enough disposable income to afford high-end electronics.

He could only play games when he was alone at home.

We have a TV that usually only plays soothing noises and screensavers for setting vibes. I can only game on my computer or watch movies and TV when I’m alone at home. I also game “vicariously” by watching “let’s plays” and streams.

Now, he wants to know if he’s being a liar doing all these.

Am I being deceptive? Or is this normal? I don’t even know anymore. I’m also worried our son will grow up clueless about all the things his peers are watching, playing, and talking about.

Fake it till you make it, but don’t fake it for twelve years straight!

