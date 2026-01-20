Tech Support Freelancer Provided Help To A Retired Executive For Years, And He Ended Up Being Fed Delicious Italian Meals On Every Visit By The Exec’s Wife

Acts of kindness often come back in unexpected ways.

The following story involves a tech support employee who regularly helped a retired executive with basic computer issues.

Over the years, he also got treated to homemade Italian meals from the man’s wife on every visit.

He would never forget how the couple treated him with kindness and generosity.

The Italian grandmother who wouldn’t let me go hungry (wholesome) Years ago, in the late 90s through the early 2010s, I had a retired insurance executive I provided regular PC tech support for. His name was Rich, and he retired around 1996 after a long career. He did not exactly grow up with computers. But he wanted to be able to Skype with his grandkids and family across the world.

They were empty nesters at this point. He had regular questions and issues, most of which were simple, typical stuff. He would ask how to find a Word document he made. He would ask how to save a favorite website icon. He would ask how to print an envelope, and so on. It was basic, easy stuff. It was never complicated. He was always very grateful for the help.

Here is where it gets fun. His wife Rita was a first-generation American from an Italian family. If you are familiar with Italians, this means you must eat when you are in their home. Since Rich had regular tech questions, it was pretty common for me to be there about once a month or so. Rita insisted on feeding me each time. Feed me she did. She made homemade pastas, sauces, lemonade, roasted pork chops, cookies, bars, and desserts. You name it. Each dish was described as it was placed before me. I never left hungry.

Rich also insisted on giving me a few bucks each time. It was usually around $20 US. I always left with cash. I always left with a full belly. Rich passed away about 10 years ago. Rita is still around. Her family moved her into an assisted care facility. Her daughter now lives in the area, too. We happened to run into them last December. This was in 2024.

I had not seen Rita in a few years. She warmly remembered me. She gave me as big of a hug as a 92-year-old tiny, frail Italian woman could give. It almost made me cry. Her daughter had the wherewithal to take a picture of us. She sent it to me. It just goes to show that some users really are grateful. Some users really are kind.

Sometimes, tech support comes with pasta, cookies, and a side of heartwarming memories.

