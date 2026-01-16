Man Values His Privacy, But His Uncle Keeps Showing Up Unannounced. So He Finally Stops Answering the Door.

One man lives alone in a trailer park specifically for the peace and privacy, and his mom respects that by always texting before dropping by.

AITA For Not Answering My Uncle Knocking Outside My Home So I live in a trailer park and my mom lives one minute walk from me. I live alone because I dont like being bothered and my mom already knows to hit my up first on cell phone rather than showing up unannounced since I value my privacy and peace of mind. My uncle decides to move in at her place while he gets back on his feet and all of a sudden he thinks its open house at my place and can just knock on my door unannounced whenever he likes.

Now I feel like my privacy is gone and the point of living alone is ruined. I had sold him a phone at a low price so he could have a way to communicate and he still decided to knock not even 30 minutes ago. I just left him hanging outside, I dont want to get dragged into a 1 hour conversation and him pointlessly hanging around my home.

I have adhd and can tolerate people for short periods of time before I get mentally drained. AITA for being this way and just ignoring my uncle knocking unannounced?

Most commenters say boundaries matter—especially when someone has already been given a phone to communicate like an adult. But some also pointed out that OP might need to state the boundary out loud once, just so the uncle can’t play dumb later.

Ignoring the door isn’t rude when the real problem is someone who keeps treating your home like a drop-in center.

