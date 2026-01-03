Guy Was About To Leave For Work, But A Stranger Jumped In His Car And Demanded He Chase A School Bus Because His Son Forgot His Sandwich

Unexpected encounters can turn an ordinary day into pure chaos.

This man was about to leave for work when a stranger suddenly jumped into his car.

The stranger demanded that he chase a school bus.

He heard the stranger’s story, so he decided to follow the bus… without getting a thank you afterward.

Weird, right? Check out the full story below for all the details.

The weirdest encounter of my life One morning, while I was in my car and before leaving to go to work, I saw a man who was holding a sandwich in one hand. He was running behind a school bus like an idiot. He came to my car while the bus was passing behind me. Before the doors were automatically locked, he opened the door and sat in the passenger seat while shouting: “Go, quickly follow that bus!”

This man felt bad about the kid who forgot his sandwich, so he followed the bus.

I told him to get the hell out of the car, but he said that this was his son’s sandwich and he forgot to take it. He said we had to follow the bus and stop it to give the sandwich to him. I felt sorry for the kid, so I followed the bus. It stopped at a school nearby, and we reached the school while the kids were leaving the bus.

The stranger who rode his car shouted at his son.

He opened the car window and shouted, “Hey, come here, you little imbecile!” 🫨. I expected the kid to look sad that his father was insulting him in front of his friends. He came and was laughing. He took the sandwich from his father. He went his way.

The stranger thought he was working as a mechanic for the Air Force.

While I was returning the father to the place I picked him up from, he looked at me. He realized I was wearing a scrub, and asked me, “Where do you work?” Before I even said a word, he said: “Looks like you’re one of those mechanics who work with the Air Force and change airplanes’ tires.”

He later realized the stranger was his neighbor whom he had never seen before.

I didn’t know why he guessed such a specific job, but I said yes even though it’s not my job. I told him to leave as we were arriving at our street. He opened the car door and left without even saying thank you. Days later, I saw him leaving a house nearby and realized he was one of my neighbours whom I had never seen before.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

You are a good human being, says this one.

Lol. Here’s a funny gamer-specific comment.

This user had a similar experience.

Short and sweet.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Some encounters are so weird that they become an unforgettable experience.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.