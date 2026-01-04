Brother Was Keeping An Old PC For Sentimental Reasons, And He Refused To Give It To Her Sister Who Is Known To Easily Break Electronics In Anger

Sentimental items can be hard to let go of.

This man owned an old PC that had a lot of sentimental value to him.

His sister asked if she could have it.

But he refused, and now she’s guilt-tripping the entire family and keeps pressuring him.

Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for refusing to give my Sister my older pc. I have about 20-year-old PC in my cellar. It has a lot of emotional value for being built together by now deceased relative and me. But my Sister wants it and won’t stop yelling about It. She’s not very good handling any electronics, because she often breaks them out from anger.

This man doesn’t want to give his old PC to his sister.

I do not want give it to her because it has too much emotional value. And she guilt tripped the whole family against me. I bet she’ll break it under 6 months if i give it. She has been begging for many months.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This one doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

A short and legit question.

Finally, it’s your property, says this one.

Some memories are keepsakes. Others are spare parts.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.