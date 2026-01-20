His Mom And Sister Flew Out To Support Him During Surgery, But The Way They Behaved In His Home Only Made Things Worse

It doesn’t matter how independent you are on a day-to-day basis, sometimes you need a little extra in the way of support.

And when you’re experiencing health issues is one of those times.

So the guy in this story was delighted when his mom and sister offered to fly out to support him and his wife through his surgery.

But when he found out why they really wanted to visit, he was left feeling unloved and taken advantage of.

AITA for kicking my mom out who flew across the country to care for me? I am a 33-year-old man, and I have been dealing with a pretty brutal four month health issue that’s resulted in two separate three-day hospital stays and a recent surgery. My wife and I almost never ask for help with anything. So for this most recent surgery, I asked my sister to stay at our place at night to keep an eye on our cat. Super simple. She could do whatever she wanted during the day. The only boundary: no having her boyfriend sleep in our bed. This request got pushback, but she reluctantly agreed. We stocked the place with food, wine, snacks, and even left a few little gifts to make it a nice weekend for her.

My mom couldn’t make it to my first hospital stay and made a big deal about how she wouldn’t miss this one because she wanted to support us. She flew in, they came to visit me, and immediately started talking about all the fun things they planned to do in Boston – shopping, sightseeing, and going to the early premiere of Wicked. I was honestly shocked because I thought the purpose of the trip was to, you know, support their son/brother who was literally in the hospital. Meanwhile, my sister kept texting me asking if it was “okay” if her boyfriend slept over. I kept saying no, and she kept asking anyway. He still stayed over at the apartment until like 2am multiple nights.

Fast-forward to Monday, I recovered faster than expected and get discharged early. I show up at home around 10am to surprise them. They acted happy to see me, and I (foolishly) thought maybe this meant we’d all hang out, decompress, celebrate that things went well, etc. Nope. They immediately bring up how excited they are for Wicked and how “it’s too bad” I can’t come because they only bought two tickets. Then they headed out for their fun day, while staying in my house, eating my food, using my space, without having cooked a single meal, cleaned a dish, or really helped my wife with anything while I was hospitalized. In fact she was left cleaning up their mess. Honestly, it felt like they were on vacation, not visiting to support me.

So I finally called them out and said I felt hurt and taken advantage of. Their response? “Wow, that’s one way to treat the people who dropped everything, love you and care for you.” At that point I was so stunned I didn’t even know what to say. So am I wrong for finally saying something? AITA?

It’s a real shame that his sister and mom used his health as an excuse to get somewhere free to stay, whilst taking advantage of this guy and his wife.

He might’ve felt really loved and supported if they’d actually wanted to spend time with him or help his wife out – but instead they ditched him to do the things they were excited for.

Sure, the trip didn’t need to be all about him, they were more than welcome to take time to do things for themselves – but their approach only increased his wife’s workload.

Given he was suffering from serious health issues and was about to undergo surgery, his wife must have been extremely stressed as it was.

But to have to clean up after two grown adults, who had arrived on the premise of supporting her husband? It’s totally inappropriate.

Meanwhile, he was left feeling worse than ever, thanks to their selfish behavior.

They need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

