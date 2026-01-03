Boyfriend Was Waiting For His Girlfriend At The Airport, But When Another Woman Entered His Car Instead, He Didn’t Notice It And Drove Away

Have you ever entered the wrong car?

Now imagine if the person who entered the car didn’t notice it, nor did the driver, and they just drove away.

In this case, the driver tells the story.

Let’s read it.

I’m not your uber I was picking my girlfriend up at the airport. This was a few years ago. Uber was already big, but not as big as it is now. Our nearest airport is in a major city so it’s always hectic picking somebody up. The cops/yellow vest traffic guys, don’t like you waiting around at all. So I get there and it’s taking my girlfriend a few minutes longer to get her checked bag than we anticipated. I’m on the phone with her and she says “I see it, I see it, I’ve got to go, don’t leave.”

He was expecting her to be there soon.

So the traffic vest guy is waving at me and I roll down my window and say “I’m picking somebody up, she’s just on her way” etc, trying to buy myself some time. I hear my trunk open and I’m so relieved. She jumps in the back and I thought it was a little weird, but she took a red eye and I figured she was just going to lie down in the back and go back to sleep. I say something along the lines of “Oh perfect timing, how was your flight” and I couldn’t hear her response. It was super loud with honking and cops shouting so she closes the door and I’m so focused on trying to find a spot to pull out I don’t even look back I just say “you good?”

But she didn’t sound like her…

And she says “mmhmm” and as I’m pulling out I’m thinking “wait…” and as I’m driving away I look in the back and realize this woman is not my girlfriend. It’s some teenage kid. I’m freaking out as I’m driving away and desperately looking for a spot to pull over, but by this point I’m in the middle lane with rushing outflow of traffic. When I finally saw a space a cop or just a traffic director, I couldn’t tell, very aggressively told me I couldn’t stop there. While I’m trying to pull over I’m like “who are you?!”

Not his passenger.

Her: Uhhh… Molly. Me: Molly, I don’t know you, what is this, what are you doing!? Her: Were you expecting to know me? (I’m so confused at this point my heart is racing and it’s all I can do to not crash my car because it’s 4am and a strange kid got in my car at the airport and my first thought was I was being framed for a crime or something. I didn’t know what to think.) Me: Why are you in my car?!?! I’m pulling over. Her: Why are you pulling over?? Me: I don’t know you!! Her: What?! Me: What?? Her: What is going on. Is this because it’s a long trip? You can’t cancel because of where I’m going, that’s not allowed.

Things got even more awkward.

(I take a few seconds to try and figure out what she’s talking about while merging into a busy highway. Then it hits me.) Me: I AM NOT YOUR UBER. Her: What!!?! Me: I’m pulling over! Her: You’re lying. Me: Why would I lie about that? Look. Look at your app. Does the driver look like me? Her: I don’t know. It’s blurry. You’re driving a Toyota Camry, you are my uber, don’t lie to me.

He is literally freaking out.

Me: THERE WERE A DOZEN TOYOTAS BACK THERE HOW COULD YOU GET INTO A STRANGE CAR WITHOUT CHECKING FIRST?!?!! (At this point she starts crying and I feel bad for snapping.) Me: Look, I’m sorry. I just don’t want to appear on the news as “man drives teenage girl away from airport” or anything and you really caught me by surprise and I’m sorry I should not have yelled. I’m going to circle back around to the airport, I have to pick my girlfriend up anyways, so I’ll bring you back and—

But now she’s the one who starts freaking out.

Her: NO Me: No? Her: NO! LET ME OUT! LET ME OUTTT!!! (She starts grabbing at the door handle of the moving car, thankfully it locks automatically when I start driving.) Me: OH MY GOD WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! Her: I DON’T KNOW YOU! (My worst nightmare coming true) Me: Hey, hey, it’s ok it’s a mistake, I’m not going to hurt you, I’m taking you back to the airport. (She’s crying again) Me: This might be a bit of an overreaction, ok? It’s fine, I’m not dangerous. I’m just clueless. Look, look, I’m going back to the airport, see, I’m taking the exit.

But it’s not over yet.

Her: YOU KNEW Me: Knew what? Her: YOU KNEW YOU WEREN’T MY UBER (Truly and totally my worst nightmare ever coming true in this moment.) Me: NO. NO I DID NOT. I AM TAKING YOU TO THE AIRPORT, SEE, SEE, TERMINAL SIGN WE ARE LIKE THREE MINUTES AWAY. SERIOUSLY. Her: STOOPPPPP Me: I can’t stop here, this is a highway (There wasn’t even a shoulder) Her (crying): STOP STOP LET ME OUT I DON’T BELIEVE YOU STOP I DON’T BELIEVE YOU

Things get worse before they get better.

(I literally couldn’t have stopped my car where we were without serious risk of causing a major accident and it was not a safe place for a person to walk or even stand so I was stuck.) Her: I’M CALLING 911! I’M CALLING 911 IF YOU DO NOT LET ME OUT. Me: Look we are a minute from the airport you can see the terminal, look (She continues sobbing.) We get there. I park and thank God she didn’t call the cops and I see my many missed calls and texts from my poor girlfriend. This girl BOLTS out of my car screaming: “HEELLLLPPPP, HELP, HHHELLLLPPP”

And now he has to explain himself.

Cops and guys in yellow vests, whatever they are, surround my car. I’m taken for questioning and it takes so long that my car is almost towed, thankfully they allowed my girlfriend to park it. Thankfully it created such a spectacle that my girlfriend was able to notice this happening and vouch for my being at the airport to pick her up and not pose as an Uber driver to abduct a teenage kid. And park my car. By the end the misunderstanding was completely sorted out and the girl had calmed down and she (and her parents over the phone) apologized and explained it was her first time traveling alone or being in a large city and she was on edge.

It wasn’t his fault.

They never came right out and admitted fault but did say they wish there hadn’t been such a misunderstanding. Now I can look back and laugh but at the time it was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced and it was months until I could stop my car with the doors unlocked again.

Just look at the person you’re picking up before driving away, Jesus.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this crazy story.

Someone shares a similar story.

Duh!

Not that hard.

Terrifying situation.

This is how you do it.

Her parents should have taught her to read the license plates.

It’s just common sense.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.