Influencer Tries To Get His Followers To Fund A Construction Project, But His Friends Think There Are More Important Things To Fund

Some people are so self-centered that it’s almost unbelievable, and it seems impossible for them to ever even realize who selfish they really are.

In this story, one person shares about a manager who is trying to become a social media influencer. The bulk of the story is about one social media post that highlights just how delusional this guy really is.

Keeps reading for all the details.

Top-manager wants people to fund the construction of his summer terrace A bit of backstory: Chad (45m), a top manager at the company where I work, has always been delusional. He thinks very highly of himself, places others beneath him, and has always had a tendency to obsessively adopt various methods of self-improvement—from extreme dieting and consuming supplements to reading self-help books about “successful success” (you know the ones I’m talking about). In the past year or so, his new obsession has been to become a popular SM influencer. His idea of how to achieve that was to post EVERY SINGLE THING about his life, including his divorce, relationship problems with his ex-wife, new dates he’s been on, photos of his child and all the activities they do together, and almost daily videos with morning greetings to his dozen subscribers. But the centerpiece of his “influencer career” is his attempt to be some kind of relationship psychology expert. He organizes online lectures and pesters everyone to join and listen to his endless wisdom.

I thought he couldn’t get more delusional, but then I saw his latest post and realized how wrong I was. (A bit more context to understand the comments Chad’s been getting to his post—this is happening right now in Ukraine, a country at war. Moreover, he posted this the day after ruzzia’s most recent mass strike, and one of the targets was a children’s hospital). Now to Chad’s post itself (and the comments he got):

“Dear friends, I invite you to take part in a new interesting project. As a child, I had a dream – to have a large, beautiful country house with a magnificent terrace, so that I could come there with my family, relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery, swim in the river, go kayaking, watch movies in an open-air cinema under the starry sky. And now there is a chance to make my dream come true! I’ve already got a beautiful two-story country house near a river and everything there is gorgeous – a beautiful house and yard, close location to the water, nature, but one essential detail is missing – that very summer terrace. And I plan to build it together with my beloved girlfriend, but I would like to do this by attracting external funding. To everyone who has a desire to participate in this project and help in the realization of this magnificent dream, we offer the following: I will open an online “jar” for donations (see details below), you can donate any amount, but provided that the amount is more than $300, we promise you a wonderful weekend in this country house on a magnificent terrace with a hookah, barbecue, wine, open-air cinema, interesting long conversations, swimming and a kayaking along the river. Everyone who is interested and responds to this idea – please take part, let’s make the dream come true. 📩 Summer terrace Join the raising of funds!

Goal: $20,000 (note* the amounts of money have been converted not directly according to the exchange rate, but more based on Ukr/USA median wages) UPD. In the comments, people recommend me to either work harder or raise money for the purchase of military drones. But I am inclined to think that we live here and now and want to create a certain value. That’s all.

Comments: Chad’s co-worker from an office in another country: Chad, I am sure that you, as the top manager of the automation department of the company, are able to single-handedly cover the costs of building a summer terrace. If not, I invite you to travel to the Middle East to work in 50°C heat for 15 hours a day without days off for 7 consecutive weeks. A second wind will definitely open😄 Chad: Chad’s co-worker, the point is to attract people to a creative project. But working more and harder is a great idea, capt. obvious.

Another one of Chad’s friends pointed out the obvious.

Chad’s friend#1: Chad, 😳 maybe raising funds for military drones is more important rn? Who knows what might happen… Chad: Chad’s friend#1, I’m still for the terrace, although I understand that this raising of funds won’t be as popular as the one for the drones. Chad’s friend#2: Chad, after the war we will definitely build terraces, but now we should help the military, displaced persons, and those in need! I’m for the drones!”

Yup, Chad’s delusional and selfish.

