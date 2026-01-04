Busy Sister Can’t Get Her Great Dane Puppy Out Of His Crate To Play, So Her Brother Decided To Step In And Get Him A Trainer

If you saw a situation that didn’t seem right or fair, what would you do? Would you step in?

AITA for getting my sister’s dog training without her permission? I’m (30, M) and I’ve recently taken in my sister’s dog (let’s call him Spot) for the past few weeks. Due to various life situations (work, living with our mom, church duties, planning her marriage), taking care of Spot has become very difficult for her. Spot is a Great Dane puppy and has A LOT of energy. If he was a person, you’d probably diagnose him with ADD.

For the past year, Spot has been stuck in the garage in a giant cage because our mom won’t allow him in the house anymore. For a year, it’s been a constant string of him breaking out of his crate, having accidents in the garage, tearing up whatever’s lying around, and overall big puppy behavior. Despite our mom’s constant pressing for her to give him away, my sister loves this dog and cannot part with him. So since I live alone and have some free time due to the nature of my work, I offered to take care of Spot till my sister and her fiancé got their own place.

I won’t lie, it’s been tough. I’m used to living alone so the transition to living with Spot has been hard these past few weeks. You have to understand, Spot is a VERY good boy. He’s so lovable and sweet, there isn’t an aggressive bone in his body. But he just has so much sporadic energy, selective listening to commands, hates his crate, huge separation anxiety, and no personal boundaries that it’s left me absolutely too exhausted to do anything else but watch him. After two weeks, I was recommended by a friend to a trainer that I had considered when we first brought Spot home two years ago. Back then, my sister was against the trainer because she thought it was too expensive.

Two years later, he’s staying with me and I thought: “It’s just a free consultation. I can check if this could be good for him and if it is, I can pay for it so my sister doesn’t have to worry.” I went to the consultation and honestly, it was very nice and gave me hope for the first time that I could train Spot to be a more well behaved dog and structure out some more of his stronger puppy tendencies. Instinctually, I signed up for a course as I left and updated my sisters in our group chat.

This is where I messed up. My sister got upset at me because I didn’t ask her permission first to get Spot training. I tried to explain that I thought he needed this and that she shouldn’t worry about the money because I’d take care of it. She said I crossed a boundary without telling her and that if he was too much for me I should’ve just brought him back. I finished the convo by saying that I was willing to get a refund and bring Spot back to her, he’s still her dog, but I think it’d be a huge disservice to Spot, who could really benefit from this, and her in the long run. I didn’t mean to try and take ownership of her dog and I hope she knows that. AITA?

