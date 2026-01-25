Military Wife Opened Her Husband’s Christmas Gift On FaceTime, But The Holiday Mood Soured When She Found Nothing But Expired Halloween Candy

Christmas gifts are supposed to show thought, care, and a little effort.

So one woman was left stunned when her parents’ Christmas present for her deployed husband turned out to be expired Halloween candy.

Was this all a misunderstanding, or deliberately cruel?

WIBTA if I regift family a gift they gave my husband? My (24F) parents gave my (25M) husband a gift for Christmas this year. My husband is in the military, so he could not be home for Christmas. Therefore, my parents gave his gift to me for him to open when he gets back home (soon). I was able to FaceTime my husband last night, and he wanted me to open his gift so he could see.

I opened it up (it was wrapped like a normal gift with a bow), and it was an Amazon box re-taped shut. I opened the box, and it was about seven little Halloween snack pass-outs. As if they regifted what was left over from Halloween. I didn’t even want to pull them out and show my husband because I was in shock. We are not ungrateful people. I’m happy to receive anything at all.

But the kicker was they were expired. At this point, I just wish they wouldn’t have given anything at all. They are not struggling for money. They gifted each other and the rest of my family expensive things.

This was just my husband’s gift. It was also not a gag gift. This is really what they gave him. WIBTA to regift it back for my dad’s (the one who gave the gift) upcoming birthday and say we couldn’t accept such a thoughtful gift and see what they say?

What did Reddit think?

At the end of the day, the candy had expired — and so had the holiday spirit.

