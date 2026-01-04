Mom Watches Another Parent Take A Pool Game Advantage, So She Slows Her Down And Tells The Kids To Soak Her In The Finals

Some parents care more about winning than whether the kids are having fun or not.

So, what would you do if your child finally got a chance to compete, and a rude adult decides to shove their way in and take over right in front of them?

Would you tell your kid to let it go? Or would you suggest a quieter way to get your paybacks?

In the following story, one mom finds herself in this predicament at a “family pool event” and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Fun in the waterpark In a European city where I live, we have those big public outdoor pools. One weekend, a “Pool Olympics” was hosted in an outdoor pool. Basically, it was all meant to be a fun family event: everybody could sign in with a team, and then a couple of more or less funny games were played in the water. It was fun for the kids. Our team consisted of 5 people: two 12-year-old girls, two 11-year-old boys, and one mom.

Then, she came out of nowhere.

So they played, won a couple of preliminary games, and then came the semi-final: It was a race in the water, where one team member had to sit on a floating rubber flamingo, and the other members pulled it across the pool and back. After a couple of races, everybody noticed that one lane was significantly faster than the other. So did my kids. As they were ready, they paced to the fast lane and reached it first. But, there comes a rude mom from the other team and pulls away the handle. The hosts, mainly students, did not notice anything. And for little kids, it is hard to stand up for themselves against adults.

Only two teams went to the finals.

So mom and her family just occupied the flamingo. Mom was on a team with her husband and two boys of about 13-15 years. As strength matters in this race, they probably would have won it anyway. But still… After the race, my son was devastated and really, really mad and angry. Especially, because he and his friend reached the rubber flamingo first. I was not able to calm him down, as he is very competitive and cannot handle injustice well. But wait, here comes the final… In the grand final, the members of the two teams had to run across the pool, collect some things from the other side, and run back outside of the water. A couple of times, until they collect everything.

Ultimately, the kids had a good time.

Funny thing is: the organizer handed out water guns to all the other participants. So as the finalists were running in and out of the water, they were targeted by about 50 water guns! My son did not want to participate. I told him, if I were you, I would go for mom. He changed all of a sudden, had this look in his eyes, and called up his friend. And yes, the race started, and the two boys were only going for mom! It was good to see their satisfaction.

Everything ended well.

As mom jogged back outside of the pool, he hit her right in her head and laughed, “headshot” to his friend. At the end, mom was all exhausted. And yeah, it might be that I accidentally stepped in mom’s way when she jogged back outside the pool. And as she tried to avoid me, I did the same, but swerved to the wrong side. Then she changed sides, and I too. And again. Oh, so unlucky. Oops, you lost a couple of seconds. Overmotivated mom did not win. Justice was served wet. And my son really enjoyed the final!

Wow! That sounds like quite a day!

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever encountered anything like this.

Hilarious!

Here’s someone who likes the story.

That’s funny!

This person likes the level of petty.

That was the perfect thing to do! At least one mom gets it!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.