‘My mom’s BlackBerry camera roll was basically The Devil Wears Prada.’ – A Daughter Shared Photos From Her Mom’s Career As A Fashion Model In The Early 2000s

The early 2000s were a different time for the fashion business…

And these photos proves it!

A woman named Camila posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers photos from the early 2000s of her mom’s career as a fashion model.

The video is set to the song “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall and it shows a bunch of different photos of Camila’s mom during her modeling days.

This is fancy stuff!

The text overlay on the video reads, “My mom’s BlackBerry camera roll was basically The Devil Wears Prada IRL.”

Check out the video.

A love letter to my mom’s editor era. #thedevilwearsprada #fashion #cameraroll #2000s

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person had an interesting comment.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.13.00 PM My moms BlackBerry camera roll was basically The Devil Wears Prada. A Daughter Shared Photos From Her Moms Career As A Fashion Model In The Early 2000s

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.13.09 PM My moms BlackBerry camera roll was basically The Devil Wears Prada. A Daughter Shared Photos From Her Moms Career As A Fashion Model In The Early 2000s

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.13.19 PM My moms BlackBerry camera roll was basically The Devil Wears Prada. A Daughter Shared Photos From Her Moms Career As A Fashion Model In The Early 2000s

This TikTokker’s mom was hot stuff!

