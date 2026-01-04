Neighbor Watches Teen Scratch His Car Repeatedly, So When She Hits Another Vehicle Twice On Camera, He Holds Onto The Footage And Waits For The Owner To Find Out

Nothing is worse than knowing someone damaged your property but having no way to prove it.

Imagine your neighbor’s daughter kept scratching up your car, and then you caught her on camera hitting someone else’s vehicle, not once, but twice. What would you do?

Would you ignore it? Or would you contact the innocent person’s car and offer to help them?

In the following story, one fed-up neighbor finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s the story.

You scratch my car I snitch you hitting people So my neighbor’s daughters keyed my car and have scratched the back of my vehicle several times over the last five months. With the winter weather and the lack of neighborly neighbors, a lot of spots aren’t shoveled, and cars are getting stuck. I haven’t seen one neighbor shovel or even the city pass by, but I have a Nest camera, so it caught the daughter struggling to pull out for 5 minutes. I also recorded with my phone because my camera got accidentally disconnected, and I knew she was going to end up hitting somebody.

Now, he’s waiting to share the proof.

Well, she did, and the neighbor’s daughter literally scratched up the back of the vehicle in front of her and hit the front of the car when she skidded out of the spot. Here’s the bigger problem because she parked not just once but twice in the same spot where she got stuck again. She hit the same car two days in a row. I’ve been waiting for 3 days, but the owner hasn’t checked on their car yet. I left a note with my number in case they wanted the video, though. I’m still waiting because I want my petty revenge. I can’t prove the damage on my car, but I can definitely prove the damage on the stranger’s car if they let me 😂😭.

Nice! Hopefully, they call him.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about people like this lady.

This person doesn’t understand the revenge part.

Here’s someone who thinks the girl is a menace.

This would be so funny!

According to this person, he should go to the police.

He needs to turn her in. She can’t keep hitting people’s cars and then walking away as if nothing happened.

That’s wrong.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.