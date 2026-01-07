New Employee Is Given A Strict Dress Code Day One, And Instantly Notices The Executives Don’t Have To Follow It

It is generally required to feel respected before you can respect others. Unequal treatment tends to be part of a bigger and toxic problem at work.

Rules for employees don’t apply to the executives A long time ago I started working at a company and on my first day my manager was explaining the dress code to me. She said “no T-shirts, no jeans, no tennis shoes, and nothing that’s stained, worn out, or torn.'” Almost as soon as she finished saying that a guy walked around the corner wearing a worn out T-shirt, jeans with some minor holes, and some sorry looking tennis shoes. Then my manager said “unless you’re a vice president.”

That didn’t bother me, but it’s not how I expected an executive to dress. One of my coworkers liked to watch Anime on YouTube during his lunch break. He kept the volume so low that no one walking by would ever hear it. Another coworker had a small radio at his desk and he only turned it after hours when he had to work late. Our manager knew about them and didn’t care.

One day the chief legal counsel passed by our area at lunchtime. He yelled at both of them and told them to get rid of the radio and to not watch TV while they were at work. It was petty, but they complied. One day later on we had to go up to the chief legal counsel’s office to set up his new computer and get rid of his old one. When we went inside we discovered that he had a stereo system with giant speakers and a very large plasma TV that was hooked up to a Dish satellite system. I wasn’t sad to leave that company.

