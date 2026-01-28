New Mom’s Sister And Mother Undermine Her Feeding Rules For The Baby, Who Was Born With Health Issues, And Put His Health At Risk

Every new mom has a routine way of doing things, based on experience and needs. Lots of people may disagree, but it’s not their place as long as the child is safe and loved.

Check out why this new mom’s family took disagreement a few steps too far.

AITA for not letting my mom or sister watch my baby when I’m not around?

My husband and I had our first baby in May 2025. I had a really hard pregnancy, was put on bed rest, and was out of work from February to August with no pay. Because of that, I try not to miss work unless I absolutely have to. My son also had a rough start. He had trouble eating and almost came home on a feeding tube. He’s doing fine now, but because of that we’re cautious.

Their family doesn’t respect her wishes.

I make most of his baby food and don’t give him sugar or caffeine. He’s 7 months old and our pediatrician said to wait until at least a year. Outside of me and my husband, he’s only watched by a trusted family friend who babysits him with two other kids. My sister has babysat him four times total, mostly to help with work or doctor’s appointments. My sister is a paramedic, has no kids, and is struggling with infertility. One night, she was supposed to take my baby to my mom’s house after work. When I got off work around 9 p.m., I called my mom to check on my (then) 6-month-old and found out he wasn’t there. My sister had taken him out to eat over an hour and a half away, out of state, without telling me. That really bothered me and my husband, but we didn’t say anything at the time. Later, my sister admitted she gave my baby ice cream, whipped cream, and sweet tea, and let him drink sweet tea from her straw.

She undermined her many other times.

I was uncomfortable with the sugar, caffeine, and germs, but it was Thanksgiving dinner so I didn’t make a scene. When I asked if she was joking, she laughed and said no and that he liked it. Later that same day, she tried again to give him sweet tea. I told her not to, but she did it anyway. When I reached for the cup, she turned away and gave him a sip. I walked away because I was upset. At another point, my husband tried to take our baby from her so she could get food. She didn’t want to give him up and held onto him tighter at first. My husband stayed calm but didn’t let go until she handed him back. We didn’t argue, but it made us really uncomfortable.

Now they are gaslighting her.

My family says I’m just being an overprotective first-time mom and that “a taste won’t hurt” because that’s how they did things growing up. I’ve also tried to be considerate of my sister’s infertility and didn’t want to push her away. That said, I don’t feel like I can trust her to respect our rules when we’re not around. I’ve decided I don’t want my mom or sister watching my son unless either me or my husband is there, and I haven’t let her keep him since. AITA for setting that boundary?

Here is what folks are saying.

These aren’t normal people. Go no contact.

As an aunt, I can’t imagine!

SO manipulative. What a monster.

That’s too much for most adults.

Bingo.

Your sister is a narcissist.

