New Study Shows That Women Get An ADHD Diagnosis Five Years Later Than Men, Even When Their Symptoms Arise At The Same Age

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that is surprisingly common. While most people associate it with kids in school, it actually affects millions of adults, and for many, it is something that they struggle with for a lifetime.

A group of researchers was working on trying to figure out at what age symptoms of ADHD began, which could have helped with future diagnoses.

What they found was very concerning.

While symptoms in men and women tend to appear around the same ages, women do not get diagnosed, on average, five years longer than men. In a statement about the findings, lead researcher Dr. Silvia Amoretti said:

“We didn’t set out to compare the age of diagnosis in males and females, we were aiming to understand the general age when symptoms appear, regardless of gender. This finding was not part of our initial hypotheses but became evident during the analysis but became evident during the analysis, and the scale of the difference in diagnosis between the genders was a surprise.”

To make things even worse, the research found that the symptoms that women tend to experience are reported to have a stronger negative impact on their overall life and wellbeing than what is reported by men.

This means that even though ADHD has a worse impact on their life, women wait an average of five extra years for a diagnosis and therefore treatment. The report, which is published in European Psychiatry, was presented at the 38th ECNP Congress in Amsterdam, found that women are diagnosed at 28.96 years of age, compared to men at 24.13.

In the statement, the researchers explain why this may happen and how serious it is:

“Our findings suggest that we may be missing the early signs in girls and women, especially when their symptoms are less disruptive but still impactful. This has clear implications for earlier screening and gender-sensitive diagnostic tools.”

Both primary care providers and mental health professionals need to look more closely at the way they are evaluating women to determine if and when an ADHD diagnosis is appropriate. On the other hand, it may also be that some men are overdiagnosed with the condition, which is another concern that must be looked into.

The bottom line is that adjustments need to be made in the screening processes for both men and women to help get the people the help they need as soon as it is possible. Amoretti goes on:

“The nature of the condition leads to poorer diagnosis in women everywhere meaning that women can lose on average five years of treatment, five years of a better life.”

Hopefully, this study is a first step toward improving the diagnosis that women are getting with ADHD specifically, but all conditions in general.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.