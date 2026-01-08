Older Brother Kept His Opinions About His Sister’s Fiancé To Himself, But He Drew The Line At Letting Him Move In With Him

We’ve all been in the situation where someone we care about is in a relationship we’re not sure is right for them, but what to do about that is quite a polarising issue.

Some people will say nothing, be supportive, and let the relationship run its course – or if it’s here to stay, find a way to be okay with it.

Others will stick their nose in from the beginning, refusing to hold back on their opinions, believing it to be for the best for the couple.

The older brother in this story fell firmly into the first camp – until he had to lay down one firm boundary.

AITA for not letting my sister’s fiancé move into my home? Around three years ago when my sister (26, female) started to date Kevin (28, male). I never liked him, and because I never really gave him a chance, he never liked me. At first, I thought it was me being an overprotective older brother which clouded my judgement. However my sister’s friends don’t like him either, and he got fired from his job earlier this year for behavioural issues, so that proves my point that he is a jerk. Him losing his job is where this issue started. He lost his job two months before their rental contract was about to renew, and because they couldn’t afford the place on my sister’s wage alone, they had to move out.

They had three realistic options. The first one was find a cheaper rental, but considering they had one income coming in, it would be difficult for them to find approval. The second option was they move in with Kevin’s parents, however my sister was very against this. Apparently his parents are very intrusive and don’t respect privacy, and they live over two hours away. This would mean my sister would have to travel roughly two and a half hours each way to get to work, and she would be away from everyone in her life – it would be a complete disaster for her. The final option is me.

Our parents moved to Italy a few years ago so our mum can be closer to her family, and technically it made our dad closer to his family as they live in Greece – but it really isn’t viable for my sister to move to Italy. I did suggest it – it definitely would be cheaper than Melbourne. But I also said I would happily take my sister in. I live in a three bedroom house, so she can move into my guest room and use the main bathroom as her own, as I use my ensuite because it’s closer to my wardrobe. I do enjoy living alone, but I spent roughly 20 years living with her, so I have no issues with her moving in. I do have issues with Kevin moving in though. I don’t trust him in my place, I feel he would postpone finding work because I told my sister I expect no financial contribution from her, and instead she should look to save her money, and he would take advantage of that. And once again, and I can’t stress this enough, I don’t like the guy. I even told my sister my only rule is Kevin can’t come inside my house, let alone live with us.

And his terms, surprisingly, were accepted by his sister.

Thankfully my sister agreed with my rule, and this undoubtedly has strained her relationship with Kevin. He moved back home, and they’ll be lucky to see each other once a fortnight. Kevin has gone through four or five stages of grief with me, trying to get me to agree to let him move in. He still hasn’t accepted no for an answer, but honestly that really isn’t my problem. My sister isn’t really arguing for him, and I was worried she would hold resentment towards me, but honestly it’s going fantastic. Our relationship hasn’t been affected, and she’s always been the tidier of the two of us, so the house is looking better than ever. I feel like the engagement will end however. I don’t necessarily feel bad that it might, but I did put an absolute massive wedge in between them. AITA?

Sure it would suck if the engagement ended, but it really does sound like this situation is working out for the best, for everyone except for Kevin.

Good for this guy for standing his ground and not letting his sister’s fiancé mooch off of him – if anyone is going to support him financially, it needs to be his parents.

If Kevin wants to get a job, get his life and his engagement back on track, he can – but if he proves how little he cares and lets his fiancée slip away? Well, that’s on him.

This person thought that he was doing the right thing by looking out for his sister.

While others pointed out that she was likely having second thoughts.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained just how dangerous Kevin might be.

If she really wanted to be with Kevin, his sister likely would have fought harder to live together – and it really seems like she’s happier than ever after moving in with her brother.

She’s still young and might even be testing the waters for a life without her fiancé – and now he’s proving himself to be irresponsible and unpredictable, who could blame her?

But one thing is for sure: if they break up, it won’t be her brother’s fault. The blame will be entirely on Kevin.

If he wants to keep his fiancée, he needs to make some changes, fast.

