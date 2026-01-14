Mom Asked Relatives To Give Her Kids Fewer Christmas Gifts This Year, But Her Husband Wants Her To Go Further Because They’re Overwhelmed

When it comes to kids, too much of a good thing can start to feel like a problem.

One mother tries to manage the flood of holiday gifts for her kids while her husband wants firmer rules, setting up a tug-of-war over Christmas cheer.

AITAH for refusing to demand that my family NOT buy my kids Christmas presents? I need some help here because I don’t know if I’m being unreasonable. As I think a lot of parents would agree, the amount of stuff that comes with kids is overwhelming.

Gifts, however wonderful, do tend to pile up.

My husband and I have two kids under the age of 10, and with birthdays, Christmas, and other events and holidays, we’ve accumulated a lot of stuff. I’ve done my best throughout the years to give things away, pack things away, or throw things out as the kids outgrow them.

My husband grew up in a culture that didn’t celebrate Christmas and finds the amount of stuff the kids get to be too much. I do not disagree; both families love to spoil our kids. Every year at Christmas and on birthdays, I try to give our families ideas for experiences or things that they actually need.

I am explicit every year that we find the amount of stuff overwhelming and that what the kids could benefit from most is special time with them. I even put parameters like “please only one gift.” My family, and my mom in particular, LOVES Christmas, and their love language is definitely gift-giving.

Every year my husband and I get into a fight because I refuse to take the rules further. He wants me to put my foot down and demand that they follow our rules for gift-giving. He doesn’t think I’m being stern enough and even went so far as to say that he’s made his mom cry so she would understand. (She’s much worse than my family—gives them stuff every time she sees them.)

I refuse to go beyond what I’ve already done and also refuse to tell people how to spend their money, especially if it makes them happy and makes my kids happy. So AITA for refusing to demand that my family not buy my kids Christmas presents?

If the worst problem your kids have is feeling too loved, then maybe that’s not the worst thing ever.

Gift giving isn’t an Olympic sport, but some people certainly act like it.

