Overworked Insurance Rep Faced Constant Interruptions From A Know-It-All Customer, So She Refused Their Demand To Talk To A Supervisor And Hung Up

No one has more patience than a customer service worker.

One call-center employee, already on her way out, found herself locked in a frustrating argument with a customer who thought they knew everything — except how their health insurance actually worked.

So after one interruption too many, this employee finally left the toxicity behind for good.

Read on for the full story!

“I want a supervisor, NOW.” “No ma’am, I will not be doing that today” Already put my notice in at my job due to mental health reasons after a family member passing, but was happy to stick it through until the end. That is, until today, which conveniently is my work anniversary day. A member calls in asking about different enrollment options for health plans.

They would soon prove to be quite a difficult customer.

They start talking to me like they know everything about insurance already, but don’t know what a copay or coinsurance is and think ER visits are considered preventive. I can see the mix-up and try to explain, as friendly as possible, the differences and how different plans have different cost shares.

But this customer isn’t interested in being educated.

Anytime I tried to get more than two words in, she cut me off, so I never got to explain literally anything in our call. Finally, she gets herself all frustrated and asks for a supervisor because “I don’t understand anything.”

The employee calmly sets a boundary, which is promptly ignored.

I tell her, “Ma’am, I’ve tried to explain your questions to you, but you keep cutting me off. You’re telling me an ER visit is considered a preventive benefit when that’s absolutely not the case. I will not be getting a supervisor.” This gets her really riled up, and she starts the whole “I’M THE CUSTOMER!” spiel.

But this employee isn’t having it — not today.

I cut her off and tell her, “Ma’am, you really need to be more respectful. I will not be getting a supervisor, and quite frankly, I think this conversation is over, so I will be disconnecting the call if there is nothing else I can help you with.” She starts getting huffy and puffy, demanding again, so I hung up, and that was it. Boy, did it feel good. And yes, I told my manager, wrote my notes, and clocked out for good.

Sometimes the only thing to do is lay down the law.

What did Reddit think?

Many call center employees can only fantasize about moments like this.

Interrupting is one of this commenter’s pet peeves.

Customers seem to think they have a lot more authority than they actually do.

Certain customer behaviors just deserve a big ol’ block.

Sometimes the most professional thing you can do is recognize when a conversation is no longer productive.

She didn’t get a supervisor, but she did get the last word.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.