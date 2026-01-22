Pizza Delivery Guy Arrived At A House Too Quickly, So The Customer Didn’t Tip Him Because He Suspected The Pizza Wasn’t Fresh
Some customers are not used to getting superb service.
This pizza delivery guy arrived at the destination a little too soon, so the customer suspected something must be wrong with the order.
Read the full story below.
“I’m not tipping you because you got here too fast”
I had a delivery to a house about 6 minutes away.
I know I’m a fast driver, as I get compliments on how quickly the pizza arrives a lot, but I guess today I went a little too fast.
I get to the front door, and the man looks very confused.
I start to think maybe he didn’t order this food, or it could be a prank call, as these have been happening a bit more frequently lately…
Nope.
He ordered the pizza, but he was just very suspicious as to how it got there so quickly.
The customer didn’t leave a tip.
He accused us of not actually making him a fresh pizza; he insisted that we had an extra one just waiting on the side in the warmer or something.
And that was basically his logic for not tipping me.
I watched that pizza get made, and that thing was easily an S tier pizza.
Great work by the cooks as always, but not good enough for this guy, I guess.
Our service was just so good it made a customer suspicious, I guess.
Service so quick, customers get suspicious.
