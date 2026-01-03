Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Asked To Rap For A Tip At A Party, So He Delivers An Epic Rhyme And They Give Him $30 Extra

Customers can be so mean and angry and some are very polite. Then there are the entertaining customers who shake things up a bit.

Last night it was getting pretty late, almost 1 AM and I got a delivery to one of the apartments lots of college kids live at. I don’t remember what the order was, a couple pizzas and some wings I think. Total was $37.08. So I knock on the door and I can hear quite a few people, they’re probably drunk but no big deal. They answer the door and ask how much it is, I tell them and they start trying to round up cash.

One of the girls asked me if I could use the calculator on my phone and see how much it would be divided among 6 people, I tell her it would be $6.18 each and another guy comes to the door with like $28, then someone else gives him some bills and they count it out to like $44 and everyone is happy, I give them parmesan and red peppers, tell them good night and turn around to leave, when I hear “Wait come back just a second…” So I turn around and ask what’s up? “… I’ll give you another $10 if you can spit a dope rhyme.” Another guy offers $5 on top of that, I kind of smiled and said “…****…” The guy says “just a couple bars!” One of the girls goes to grab her phone to record and the guy tells her no, that’s too much pressure but she’s already on her way.

I say “Ok, but one of y’all has to beatbox for me.” They agree, a couple of them come and stand next to me while the girl starts recording on her phone. The 2 guys start up the beat, so here comes my turn. “These people making me spit, a Christmas rhyme… Hopefully I’ll make, more than a dime…” And I was gonna keep going but they all lost it, yelling and cheering like in those rap battle videos like I just had the best line ever. They all start handing me money saying that was awesome, I get the $15 they promised plus a couple other people gave me some bills, we shake hands and stuff and I tell them thanks, Merry Christmas etc. Got back to my car and counted and had a $37 tip, $30 of it from a lame 5 second rap.

