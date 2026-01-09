Family Doesn’t Have A Tip For The Pizza Guy, So Their Little Boy Brings His Halloween Candy Out And Tries To Help

Every once in a while, a tiny moment with a stranger hits harder than any big tip ever could.

Imagine you showed up to deliver food late at night, only to be told they didn’t have any cash for a tip. But as you walked away, their young son offered you some of his Halloween candy. Would you take it or give it back?

In today’s story, a delivery driver finds himself in this exact situation and walks away with an experience he’ll never forget. Here’s the scoop.

The kid who tipped me with his Halloween candy. I delivered food to a family late at night. The parents apologized for having no small change. Then, their kid comes running with a handful of mini Snickers like “I got this!!!”

The kid made sure he got at least one.

They made him take the candy back. But he snuck one into my hand anyway when no one was looking. Seriously, this was the highlight of my week.

Wow! The little kid was more kind than his parents.

What a thoughtful little boy! It’s nice to see kids with such a big heart.

