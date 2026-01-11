Pregnant Woman Is Worried She’s Going To Forget Her Baby, So She Demands That Her Husband Look In The Back Seat Of Their Car Every Single Time He Gets Out

A good parent wants to make sure their child is safe and protected. If you had a baby, would you be worried that you’d accidentally forget about the baby and leave it in the car?

The mom to be in this story is terrified that this will happen to her, so she wants her husband to check the back seat of the car every single time he gets out.

He thinks this is a bit much. Who’s right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for testing how prepared my husband is for our baby? I am pregnant with my first child and I tend to go overboard with hypotheticals. I’ve been trying to curb that behavior as we are stressed enough without adding my irrational “what ifs” to the mix. One worry that I have is leaving our baby in the back seat of the car, I may be a more anxious about it due to my co worker’s daughter nearly dying from being left in the car in the summer heat a few years ago. One of the first things I asked my husband was to check the back seat every time he gets out of the car just so we can make a habit of it. He understood why I was asking and agreed immediately.

She’s much more concerned than her husband.

A month ago we were looking for a mobile we brought home from my mom’s house. We tore the house apart for days looking it and figured we left it behind on accident. While using my husband’s car I found the mobile, not hidden or obscured but right where we left it on the center seat. I brought it up to my husband who didn’t seem alarmed, he laughed it off as my pregnancy brain. I told him it’s been in the backseat this whole time and he didn’t notice. He said it was just decor and he didn’t register it as important even though we were looking for it for days.

She designed a test for her husband.

I reminded him how important it was that he checked the backseat every time he got out of the car, but the gnawing feeling that he’s been neglecting looking in the back sat with me for another week before I decided to test it. I took a bright pink post it and wrote a note asking him to text me when he sees it and stuck it on the back seat right in his line of sight. After another week of zero texts or acknowledgement I asked him if he was really checking the back every day. He promised that he was, so I asked him why he never responded to my note? His reply: “What note?”

To say she was upset would be quite an understatement.

I freaked out. I yelled about how important it was we check the back every time we are in the car, especially since we both have ADHD and when it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind for us. He said that I was being crazy and irrational and I was setting up tests for him to fail. This spiraled into a fight.

He really thinks she’s being irrational.

He admitted that he hasn’t been checking the back seat every day like I asked and the idea of forgetting a baby in the car is ridiculous and could never happen to us. I brought up every summer there are news reports of babies dying because their parents left them in a hot car. He called those parents irresponsible said it could never be us.

She asked a question he couldn’t answer.

I asked him if he thought my coworker was one of those irresponsible parents. He had no response and asked to table the discussion until we had time to cool off. I agreed but we have yet to return to it.

She’s not sure if her husband’s right or not, but she feels bad for making him feel bad.

Since then anytime we talk about the baby he’ll ask if I think this is another way he’ll accidentally kill the baby. My husband is not a passive aggressive person and I’m realizing how hurt he is by all of this. I want to try explain in a calm way how I feel and how important I find this but with his behavior lately I’m starting to wonder if he’s right and am I a jerk?

I think she’s quite irrational. It’s pretty hard to forget a baby. Sure, I guess it happens. But requiring her husband to look in the back seat every single time he gets out of the car when the baby isn’t even born yet is a little overkill.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to find a therapist.

Another person calls her “irrational and crazy.”

A parent with ADHD weighs in.

Stress really isn’t good for the baby.

She needs to find a way to relax.

