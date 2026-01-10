“Princess Nails” Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity
by Matthew Gilligan
Trend alert!
Women on TikTok are showing folks how “princess nails” are a hot commodity among social media users.
A TikTokker named Sammi’s video gave viewers background information about the trend.
The text overlay reads, “Minimalist and elegant. Short, clean nails in a sheer pale pink shade.”
In the caption, Sammi wrote, “Recession? I call it reigning through the chaos. Long live the princess nails.”
@sammi_skye
Recession? I call it reigning through the chaos. Long live the princess nails 👑💅👸🏻 Color – OPI gel in Sweet Heart #opi #opisweetheart #PrincessNails #NailTok #TikTokBeauty #NailTrend2025 #SoftGirlEra #GlazedNails #CoquetteAesthetic #FairyCore #NailInspo #NailDesign #AestheticNails #LongNails #RecessionCore #ManiMood #cleangirlaesthetic
Another woman named Victoria showed off her nails and wrote in a text overlay, “Princess nails are summer nails.”
In the caption, she wrote, “I always chop my nails for summer & I always feel 100% more like me.”
@veerusso
I always chop my nails for summer & I always feel 100% more like me ☀️ 🫶🏻 💅 #princessnails #fyp #nailinspo #summernails #styleinspo
And another TikTokker highlighted princess nails in her post, as well.
Take a look!
@_creative_clawz
Trying Princess nails 👑✨ #creativeclawz #princessnails
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person weighed in.
Another viewer asked a question.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
What do you think about the princess nail trend?
Yay or nay?
