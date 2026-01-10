“Princess Nails” Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity

Trend alert!

Women on TikTok are showing folks how “princess nails” are a hot commodity among social media users.

A TikTokker named Sammi’s video gave viewers background information about the trend.

The text overlay reads, “Minimalist and elegant. Short, clean nails in a sheer pale pink shade.”

In the caption, Sammi wrote, “Recession? I call it reigning through the chaos. Long live the princess nails.”

Another woman named Victoria showed off her nails and wrote in a text overlay, “Princess nails are summer nails.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I always chop my nails for summer & I always feel 100% more like me.”

And another TikTokker highlighted princess nails in her post, as well.

Take a look!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What do you think about the princess nail trend?

Yay or nay?

