January 10, 2026 at 2:55 pm

“Princess Nails” Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity

by Matthew Gilligan

women showing off their nails

TikTok/@veerusso/@sammi_skye/@_creative_clawz

Trend alert!

Women on TikTok are showing folks how “princess nails” are a hot commodity among social media users.

A TikTokker named Sammi’s video gave viewers background information about the trend.

The text overlay reads, “Minimalist and elegant. Short, clean nails in a sheer pale pink shade.”

In the caption, Sammi wrote, “Recession? I call it reigning through the chaos. Long live the princess nails.”

@sammi_skye

Recession? I call it reigning through the chaos. Long live the princess nails 👑💅👸🏻 Color – OPI gel in Sweet Heart #opi #opisweetheart #PrincessNails #NailTok #TikTokBeauty #NailTrend2025 #SoftGirlEra #GlazedNails #CoquetteAesthetic #FairyCore #NailInspo #NailDesign #AestheticNails #LongNails #RecessionCore #ManiMood #cleangirlaesthetic

♬ Dreamy Girl – Headphone Chill Girl

Another woman named Victoria showed off her nails and wrote in a text overlay, “Princess nails are summer nails.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I always chop my nails for summer & I always feel 100% more like me.”

@veerusso

I always chop my nails for summer & I always feel 100% more like me ☀️ 🫶🏻 💅 #princessnails #fyp #nailinspo #summernails #styleinspo

♬ original sound – Interview Magazine

And another TikTokker highlighted princess nails in her post, as well.

Take a look!

@_creative_clawz

Trying Princess nails 👑✨ #creativeclawz #princessnails

♬ All I Can Say – Kali Uchis

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.49.20 AM Princess Nails Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.49.32 AM Princess Nails Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.50.07 AM Princess Nails Is A New Popular Fad Among TikTok Users And The Focus Is On Simplicity

What do you think about the princess nail trend?

Yay or nay?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter