Renter Put Up With Nonstop Music For Weeks, So Their Roommates’ Inconsiderate Behavior Left Them No Choice But To Fight For Peace And Quiet

Living with others requires compromise, but it gets complicated when only one person seems willing to make any.

One renter found this out the hard way when their roommates insisted that loud music was non-negotiable, even after multiple requests to turn it down.

So as tensions grew and patience thinned, the drama pushed one renter to issue an ultimatum that just made their roommates dislike them more.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not allowing music on speakers anymore in our room? I live with 2 roommates. They both love listening to their music on a bluetooth speaker at loud volume all the time.

This renter tries to get them to stop, but these roommates don’t seem to care.

I told them many times to just turn it down a bit. Then, a few seconds later, they turn the volume back up because, to them, the music doesn’t sound nice if it’s not on full volume.

Finally, the renter reaches a breaking point, but their ultimatum only makes roommate relations worse.

I am so tired of their freaking music and the noise in general, so I threatened them with going to the principal if it keeps happening. They stopped playing for now, but they keep complaining and talking crap behind my back.

Now they’re second-guessing themselves.

I feel bad and maybe unreasonable. What do you think? I think I am entitled to peace and quiet, and they feel entitled to music, so we constantly fight about it.

It’s this renter’s right to defend their comfort.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

A fundamental downside of having roommates is that you don’t just get to do whatever you want all the time.

In fact, headphones were invented for this very reason.

The beauty of earbuds is that you can play the music as loud as you want without bothering anyone else.

Keeping music at a reasonable volume is just common courtesy.

Ultimately, they handled things the only way they knew how after being constantly ignored.

This renter needed a home, not a nonstop concert.

