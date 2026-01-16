Renter Took Initiative To Make Moving Out Easier, But Their Roommates Responded With Attitude Instead Of Appreciation

Roommate situations can get messy fast, especially when expectations aren’t clearly laid out.

So when one renter leaving one apartment tried to go above and beyond by finding their own replacement, the reaction they got from their other roommates was anything but grateful.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for doing a room viewing without the schedule of my roommate? I’m moving out of a house I’m not on the lease for, but I’m still finding a replacement to be helpful to the people still living there, and because they also told me I have to find someone.

This renter decided to be proactive and get started on the process, but one roommate wasn’t a fan of this at all.

I was going to do room viewings, so I texted my roommates that I’m having a viewing next Saturday at 12. My one roommate ripped me apart for not asking her schedule and for not providing the name of the person coming. I was never just going to tell someone to move in — I just wanted to get started on the viewings, and I assumed I could do that on my own. AITA?

This is a pretty strange way for these roommates to react to a favor.

What did Reddit think?

This angry roommate is being quite unreasonable.

This renter was only doing their due diligence.

This commenter points out that this renter is actually already going above and beyond.

This whole thing is pretty confusing.

This renter went out of their way to be helpful, so the least their roommates could have done was not attack them for it.

Moving out is looking like the best decision this renter ever made.

