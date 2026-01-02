Roommate’s Dad Rings The Doorbell Early In The Morning, But The Other Roomie Refuses To Answer And Wants His Friend To Deal With It

Imagine having a roommate whose parents drop by without warning. If your roommate weren’t home, would you answer the door and let them in?

What if your roommate were home? Would you expect your roommate to answer the door for their parents?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they’re pretty annoyed that their roommate won’t answer the door for their own dad.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not answering the door when my roommate’s dad shows up in the morning? My roommate is in their early 30s, but they have overbearing parents who will drop in short-notice. Their dad is the main offender. This has happened a few times while my roommate wasn’t home, and I’ve answered the door in most cases. Only time I didn’t was when I was exhausted due to medication withdrawal, which they got irritated with me for. The dad hasn’t been “rude” to me, per-se, but he’s always grumpy and kind of passive-aggressive. He seems to get frustrated by me just not knowing where my roommate is at all times.

The roommate refused to answer the door.

He showed up today at around 10:00am and kept ringing the doorbell for maybe 15mns. My roommate was home this time, but they were irritated with me for not answering because they were “out late and too tired to deal with it” themselves. I had tried calling to wake them up because all our doors are loud af, so if I had left my room the dad would have known someone was inside and just not answering. Roommate’s phone was dead.

But OP doesn’t want to be rude to the dad.

I feel like it’s not really fair for me to have my mornings randomly interrupted by some cranky Boomer just because my roommate isn’t communicating with him. I can’t tell the dad to back off because he’s helping with the mortgage while my roommate (who owns the house) is looking for a fulltime job. So, that’s not an option. AITAH?

It’s the roommate’s dad. The roommate should answer the door.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to the roommate’s dad.

This person had a question.

Nobody thinks he did anything wrong.

It might be best to move out.

This doesn’t sound like a good roommate situation.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.