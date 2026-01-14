Rude Roommates Have Been Bullying Her About Emptying The Trash, So She Sent A Pic Of An Overflowing Can To The Group Chat When It Was Their Turn

Roommate hygiene issues are challenging.

This woman lives with two other girls who are rude and bullies. They’ve been on her about emptying the trash on time, but when it’s their turn to empty the bins, they can’t be bothered to do it.

Read below to find out what this woman did.

AITA for not throwing out the trash? I have two roommates, and we rotate every week in who throws out the trash. The girl who made the list is hypocritical and controlling, and is always on me about throwing it out at very specific times, but she is completely okay with the fact that the other girl, who is her friend, forgets to throw it out every week. Both of them are bullies, insanely rude and unhygienic. Trash Leader has made rude comments in the group chat. Yesterday, I went downstairs and saw that Trash Leader has not taken out the trash, which has been piling up for the last 3 days in her week. I texted in the GC and said very neutrally that the trash still hasn’t been taken out, and I would not be taking it out if the person whose week it is does not.

This woman refused to empty the trash bin when it’s not her turn.

Why should I??? You clearly see it’s full and your dishes are in the sink, so I know you see it! I am not taking out trash you purposely left for me. I hear her tip toe down the stairs and wash her dishes and then she goes back up. In the morning, she sends a rude message stating it wasn’t full when she went downstairs (which is obviously a lie because how else would your dishes have magically been washed? And I sent the message at 11:30 pm and she went down at 12:30 am) She added that I’m trying to “shirk my responsibilities.” I sent a photo of the trash and blocked them both. Now the trash is overflowing but I won’t be throwing it out. Am I in the wrong?

Not your turn, not your responsibility.

Teach your messy roommates a lesson, but don’t live in squalor.

