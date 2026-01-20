Coworker Tried To Trick An Employee Into Paying For Her Dress, But She Was One Step Ahead Of The Scammer

Some scammers have no shame.

This woman was warned about the office scammer, Lori. So when Lori tried to manipulate her to pay for a dress, she didn’t fall for any of Lori’s methods.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I’ll pay you Tuesday for a dress I want to wear today I had a coworker named Lori. She was super loud and obnoxious and was into everyone’s business. After the first week of working with her, I requested a new desk far away from her. Although my request was granted and I got to move, Lori came by to chat at least twice a day. One time after she visited me, one of the women in a neighboring cubicle took me aside. She informed me that Lori is a scammer and that any money that she’s borrowed, she hasn’t paid back. She even had a small claims judgment against her for when one of our coworkers sued her for not repaying a loan. She owed both the Avon and Pampered Chef reps money. She had an endless supply of new employees to scam because our unit trained new people before they went to their permanent unit. Her other scam would be she’d tell her people that her friend is making box lunches to raise money and convinces people to buy lunch. Come the day of the lunch and she only brought half the lunches and then she leaves for the day.

This woman knew not to fall for Lori’s tricks.

One afternoon, I am looking online for a wedding guest dress. Lori walks by and ooh’s and ah’s over the dresses. She asks for the website, and then about an hour later, she comes back to me with an idea. She points out that shipping is free if you spend $99 or more. She tells me about her brilliant idea of saving me money by buying a dress for myself, and one she picks out for herself. I pay for both dresses, and she said after it’s delivered, she will repay me, “Payday is just around the corner.” In reality, I didn’t order either dress. After about two weeks, I told her the dresses would arrive at my house by the weekend, and I would need my money by then. She tried to stall me and also tried to give me reasons why she needed the dress ASAP and why she had to pay me later. She kept trying to negotiate with me. She backed down for a while, but she decided to try me one last time. I told her I sent both dresses back because I found one I like better at the mall. After that, she left me alone. She kept to herself and was then made to transfer out due to her poor performance.

That’s how you beat a scammer at her own game.

Never fall for a scammer’s sob story.

