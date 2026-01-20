Senior Employee Demanded The Entire Office Freeze For Their Personal Comfort, So The Juniors Pushed Back And Exposed Their Entitled Attitude

Workplace etiquette can get messy when people forget they’re sharing a space with others.

So when one employee insisted the entire office adjust to their personal comfort with the temperature, tension started brewing fast.

Before long, their frustration turned into a full-blown generational rant that said more about them than the juniors they blamed.

Read on for the full story!

AITA – Air con in the office I work in a shared workspace, but the senior staff have offices on the edge of the building space and all the juniors sit in the middle.

In this office, your seniority determines the quality of your office space.

My office is on the end and has no windows; it is a glass box. This is primarily because I am the most junior senior — arguably a senior junior.

But the temperature of the office soon set the stage for a generational standoff.

If I turn the aircon on to cool down my office, the juniors will just get up and turn it off. They know I need it on for this hot box of a room, but because they are directly under it, they do get colder. I empathize with that completely because I did my time sitting out there.

This employee can’t help but comment on “kids these days.”

I just find it so odd because when I was a junior, I would have never. I remember being so cold and just bringing extra jumpers. Also, the fact that some of these people are four, nearly five, years my junior and will outright act in that way baffles me. I sound like a boomer, but it feels generational.

Working in an office is bound to bring up many conflicts like this one.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user isn’t a fan of this person’s entitled attitude.

Surely there has to be a better solution here for everyone.

This commenter tries to unpack the nuance of the situation.

This employee really should be more altruistic with the younger generation.

At the end of the day, a little empathy would have gone a lot further than a lecture about “kids these days.”

If they want a more peaceful office, they’ll have to start by adjusting their own attitude.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.