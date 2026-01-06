New Mom Isn’t Giving Her Child A Middle Name, And Several People In The Family Are Upset

Having a baby is always very exciting, and one of the most fun parts is picking out the name.

What would you do if you and your husband didn’t want to give your child a middle name, but your family kept giving you a hard time about it?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she started ignoring her family because she didn’t want to hear it.

AITAH Families upset that we aren’t picking a middle name for our firstborn My husband and I are expecting our firstborn son, a baby who is a miracle to us because I have PCOS.

We finally told everyone the name of what our son will be, after everyone wouldn’t stop asking. In return, all we get is negative feedback from family members about not having a middle name.

Wow, dad really isn’t happy about this.

The person who gave us the most disrespect was my father, who went on a rant in the family group chat – “be creative with it dont be lazy and say no middle names just cuz”, and to “stop being anti cultural” “its allowed and sir names or middle names have been used for ages”.

He just kept going on and on I stopped reading the messages.

No need to listen to people if you don’t want.

My husband and I just don’t want a middle name because of our own opinions on it, and don’t think it’s that important. Are we the AHs? I’m just done with everyone being so discouraging over something that is not even their choice.

Not exactly, but as long as the family is being respectful, they can share their opinions as well.

Not having a middle name will be unusual, and your child will have to deal with that forever.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It can be impractical.

Yes, I agree with this commenter.

It can cause some challenges.

Here is someone who wishes they had one.

This person thinks it is no big deal.

It is her choice, but it might not be a good one.

