She Wants A Dog-Free Wedding, But His Husky Is Coming Along For The Ride Anyway

Dogs are either the life of the party or the most dreaded guest at the function.

What would you do if your fiance’s brother was insisting on bringing a large destructive dog to your wedding? One girl recently asked for advice on this exact scenario on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not allowing dogs at my wedding

I, 26F, am getting married next year to my partner, 27M, after being together for 8 years.

I have always gotten along well with his family.

That’s not something to take for granted.

I have had a phobia of dogs since I was a child because of an incident with my uncles dog harming me.

My fiance’s brother owns a large husky which is not a problem but I do feel nervous around it and my fiancé also does not enjoy it’s company.

Definitely a fair reaction.

Our wedding venue is in the countryside in a barn and we have rented cottages for the weekend of our wedding.

His brother called us up to inform us that he had contacted the wedding venue to enquire about bringing his dog to our wedding and he was told he allowed to bring his husky for a small charge of £30.

Seems odd that he went behind their backs.

When my fiance mentioned not being comfortable with the dog in cottages due to damage that would occur (his dog is known to rip up carpets and shred furniture), his brother was dismissive and said that he would struggle to find a dog sitter otherwise.

I will feel nervous having the dog there and don’t want to spend my wedding day worrying about this.

They make apps for this situation now!

Would we be the asshole if we said that no dogs are allowed at our wedding?

You truly can’t please everyone, especially with large events. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

The majority sided with the original poster.



Others simply expressed shock.



Some saw the bigger picture.



Another person laid out the whole situation.



And one person encouraged the original poster to remove the stress from himself as soon as possible.



Sounds like this wedding is going to the dogs.

