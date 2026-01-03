January 3, 2026 at 10:55 am

Shopper Bought Gifts For Her Church’s Angel Tree Program, But Viewers Gave Her A Hard Time About How Much She Spent On Them

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about an angel tree

TikTok/@emymcb2

Well, this certainly didn’t go over very well…

A TikTokker named Emy showed viewers the items she bought for a child as part of her church’s Angel Tree program…and let’s just say that folks weren’t impressed.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@emymcb2

Emy showed viewers what she bought for the girl and she started with a set of body care products from Bath and Body Works.

She also said that she bought some face masks from a dollar store, a Paint-By-Numbers Kit, a keychain, and a pad for drawing.

woman talking on tiktok

TikTok/@emymcb2

But there was one gift Emy bought that people got angry about: a set of off-brand colored pencils.

She said she bought the off-brand set because it contained 12 colored pencils instead of the 10 found in the Crayola set.

Emy said, “That’s why I got this brand. I didn’t think anything of it.”

The TikTokker also bought the girl a gift card to McDonald’s and she said that she spent $65 on gifts for the girl.

But that was just the beginning…

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@emymcb2

Take a look at the video.

@emymcb2

Part 2 update is up also! 😭#angeltree #haul #gifthaul #controversy

♬ Bob & Joan – Emy Mcb

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.49.33 PM Shopper Bought Gifts For Her Churchs Angel Tree Program, But Viewers Gave Her A Hard Time About How Much She Spent On Them

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.49.54 PM Shopper Bought Gifts For Her Churchs Angel Tree Program, But Viewers Gave Her A Hard Time About How Much She Spent On Them

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.50.08 PM Shopper Bought Gifts For Her Churchs Angel Tree Program, But Viewers Gave Her A Hard Time About How Much She Spent On Them

Viewers were NOT impressed with this at all!

Emy posted a follow-up video because of the negative backlash she received.

She addressed the criticism and she had quite a bit to say.

Take a look.

@emymcb2

I still hope she has her best Christmas ever 🫶🏼#angeltree #christmas #controversy

♬ original sound – Emy McB

Look, she went out of her way to make somebody’s holidays brighter.

Give her a break!

