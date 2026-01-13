Shopper Watched A Woman Insult Disabled Employees During Walmart’s Sensory Hours, So They Moved Her Shopping Cart To Customer Service When It Was Blocking The Fire Doors

Some people have no problem being rude in places that are literally designed to make things easier for others.

So, what would you do if you were shopping during sensory hours and watched someone openly mock disabled people, knock items over, and treat employees like they didn’t matter?

Would you say something to them directly? Or would you find a quieter way to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one Walmart shopper finds herself in this situation and goes with the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

Petty in Walmart The other morning, I was doing some shopping at the local Walmart. It was during their scheduled ‘sensory’ hours. For those who are unaware, it’s a time when the music is lowered. The pace is slower. It’s geared for parents of special needs kids and people who don’t deal with stress very well. There are also kids from the special-needs class at the local high school who work there (putting things on shelves) and are learning life skills. So I’m doing laps around the store (getting my steps in), and I see this *lady* and she is just being vile. I heard her comment about “the idiot who wouldn’t go get something for her,” and then I saw her knock things over and just walk off.

She saw the perfect opportunity to get back at the woman.

She was making comments about “why do these people get special hours” (anyone could during this time). Just being a really nasty person and RUDE to everyone, other customers and employees alike. I get to the checkout, and I see our *friend* racing towards the bathroom with a full cart of merchandise. She parked her cart right in front of the fire doors. The ones with the sign that clearly says “Fire door DO NOT block.” So. .. I only had one bag. I took my bag out of my cart, and I pushed my now-empty cart to where her cart was. I then moved her cart to the customer service and parked it among the others.

Nice! That woman deserved that and more.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about rude people.

This person doesn’t think it will affect the woman.

Here’s someone who wishes their Walmart offered this service.

This is so unfortunate!

According to this man, he loves shopping during those hours.

Good for her!

That woman was terrible and needs to be treated as she treats others. Yuck.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.