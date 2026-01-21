Single Woman Hit It Off With A Guy At A Wedding, But His Behavior After She’d Arrived On Their First Date Made Her Wonder What His Motives Were
Dating can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a whole lot of other things too.
Disappointing. Exciting. Frustrating. Uplifting. Anxiety-inducing. Confidence-boosting. Demeaning.
Let’s just say there’s a lot of pros and cons to dating. But the whole experience hopefully ends in you finding the person you’ll want to spend the rest of your life with.
And at that point, you’ll likely say it was all worth it.
But the woman in this story certainly isn’t at that point yet – and the man she recently went on a date with proved their incompatibility from the moment she set foot in his home.
Read on to find out what happened on their date.
AITA for telling my date that he’s misleading?
I am a 26-year-old woman, and I met a guy at a wedding last weekend. We’ve been texting all week.
He asked me for a date tonight but I told him I work till 8:30pm. He told me to come to his place so he could cook us dinner.
We have a lot of mutual friends so I figured it was safe. I asked him what he planned to cook and he said, “It’s a surprise.”
He asked me if there are any foods that I definitely do NOT like, so I assumed he was putting a lot of thought into it.
But the situation was very different to what she’d expected.
When I got there, The place was a total mess. Empty cans, empty potato chip bags, dirty dishes on the coffee table, dishes piled up on the sink and countertops, clothes thrown everywhere…like a stereotypical frat house.
Except this man is 29 and lives alone. I tried to ignore it, but part of me was a bit offended that he didn’t even try to make an effort to clean. I’m not a neat freak by any means, but really?
Anyway, he said he’d ordered Chinese food and it was on its way. I casually asked if he changed his mind about cooking. He then nonchalantly told me that he planned to make Chinese food, but his oven was “acting funny” all day so he figured ordering it was the next best thing.
Umm, ok. I get that things happen, but it was kind of weird that he didn’t mention that earlier in the day, since he’d seemed so eager to cook for me in the first place. I honestly think he never had the intention of cooking but didn’t think I’d call him out on it.
Let’s see what happened as the date went on.
Anyway, we sat down on the couch and he was watching a TV show. He expected me to be into it right away. He started it explaining things to me as if I had only missed the first five minutes, and not several seasons.
There was no attempt at conversation about anything other than the show and a few comments about the food when it arrived. He turned on another episode after the first one was over.
After an hour of watching a show I didn’t want to watch, I started to scroll through my phone and that’s when he finally said, “Sorry, I guess I’m being rude. What do you want to watch?”
I took this as an opportunity to tell him that I was tired and wanted to go home. He looked confused but asked me what it was that I wanted to do that would make the night better. I wasn’t comfortable getting into all of that while I was inside his place so I just said I was tired and left.
That wasn’t the end of things though.
I did text him afterward and explain that he was very misleading. He made it seem like we’d have a romantic evening and he didn’t even have the decency to clean or give me a heads up that his “oven broke”. And hey, I’m cool with take out, but at least be honest.
I also told him that it’s difficult to get to know someone when you’re making them watch a TV show that they’ve never seen before. I told him that it was obvious he just wanted to hook up and that’s not what I’m looking for.
His response was, “My bad, I didn’t realize you were so high maintenance. You seemed cool and chill at the wedding so I figured I didn’t need to be so extra, but I really like you.”
I decided not to respond but then he texted again and asked me for another chance. I haven’t answered.
AITA?
It is absolutely clear that this guy was just looking for a hookup – this is not the way that you go about a first date at all.
Maybe he’s inexperienced even at 29, but this woman has some basic standards for a man she’s interested in, and understandably showing some attempt to clean up before the date and not just watching a TV show she’s never seen before are among them.
The fact that he couldn’t understand that and got insulting instead is a real red flag.
Let’s see what the Reddit community thought about this.
This person thought that the guy’s attitude was pathetic.
While others pointed out how manipulative his response was.
Meanwhile, this Redditor urged the woman not to give him a second chance.
He’s immature, he’s messy, he’s lazy, he’s a liar, and he’s totally uninterested in her on a personal level.
None of these are the signs of a potentially successful future relationship, only one in which she would give everything while he gave very little at all.
And no one wants that. He’s had his chance, and he shouldn’t get any more.
This guy is a walking red flag.
