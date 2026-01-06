‘I have no income, I have no money. I use my husband’s credit card.’ – Stay-At-Home Mom Is Facing Divorce And She Doesn’t Know How To Take Care Of Her Finances

Marriage can be a beautiful and rewarding thing, but it can also be terrible when you go through a divorce.

A TikToker talks about her situation now that her husband told her that he wants a divorce, and she doesn’t know how she will survive.

The video takes place in her car, and begins with her saying, “So, y’all want to know the scariest thing? And it’s happening to me now, is being a female married, I’m 37, I have 2 kids, they are 5 and 7, and I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for the past 10+ years.”

Wait…how was she a stay-at-home mom for 10+ years when her kids are 5 and 7?

She goes on, “I have no income, I have no money. I use my husband’s credit card, and I use my husband’s money.”

That is a difficult situation, but she will undoubtedly get some type of child support or alimony or something.

Then she said, “Two weeks ago, he told me that he wants to move forward with divorce. I use an American Express credit card for everything. It has my name on it, but he obviously pays the bill. He told me he is going to cut it off. And I have to move all the automatic payments and stop using it. He said you have to start using my own card now.”

He doesn’t have full control here. She needs an attorney.

She ends the video by saying, “I don’t know how to take care of myself. It’s terrifying. Terrifying.”

I’m sure it is a terrible situation, and of course, we don’t know both sides of the story.

She really needs to get an attorney right away. They can make sure her rights aren’t violated.

Watch the full video below to see what she says.

@cortneygetsfit I never thought I’d be here. 37 years old. Two kids. No income. No safety net. And suddenly being told I need to ‘use my own card’ when I don’t even HAVE one. This is the reality for so many stay-at-home moms — and nobody prepares us for it. Maybe this is why I’ve been drowning in anxiety and depression. But I’m sharing it because too many of us are suffering in silence. If you’re going through something similar, you’re not alone. We deserve security. We deserve support. We deserve to feel safe starting over. #sahm #womenempowerment #divorcesupport #mentalhealthmatters #momsoftiktok @Cortney Gets Fit Save this post + Share it with another woman who needs this ♬ original sound – Cortney Gets Fit

The people in the comments have some good things to say.

Yeah, this commenter is spot on.

Now that is a good idea since she will need a job.

Yup, it isn’t just his money.

A bitter pill to swallow, for sure!

However… my advice is go talk to a lawyer immediately.

Because that’s not just your husband’s money. That’s your money too.

