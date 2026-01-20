Stressed Night Shift Worker Takes Time Off For Her Mental Health, But Now She May Need To Take Unpaid Leave Because She Can’t Get Day Shifts

Making a job compatible with your health and needs in general is important, but there can be consequences.

I have worked night shifts for the last 5 years for the same company. 5 months ago I asked to go on days as nights were starting to make me feel sick (lack of sleep etc). I was told that it will take a few months to move on to days as there are no positions available.

Then I became very sick and took 2 months off work because of it. Upon returning they have hired a few people on days. I have mentioned to my boss that I really need to move on to days. He is now saying the company will not move me on to day shifts until an occupation therapist confirms that will make me feel better.

The referral could take another month. I’ve been told if I can’t work the shifts I am set I will have to take unpaid leave. I’m in the UK. Has anyone else experienced anything like this?

