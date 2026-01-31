January 31, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘Suddenly everything feels okay.’ – A Girl Sang A Song From “Moana” Over The PA System On A Plane During A Flight Delay

by Matthew Gilligan

I know how I’d react in this situation, but I’m going to keep that to myself and let you decide for yourself how you feel about what happened in this viral TikTok video.

A man named Romeu posted the video that showed a young girl singing over the public address system on a plane during a flight delay.

The video showed a young girl singing the song “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie, Moana to passengers…

And she was really belting it out!

The video’s caption reads, “When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2. But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@druziroaming

When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2… But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay 🥹🎤✨ #DeltaAirlines #FlightDelay #OrlandoWeather #Moana #Wholesome #InFlightEntertainment #DisneyMagic #FeelGood

♬ som original – Romeu

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.03.48 PM Suddenly everything feels okay. A Girl Sang A Song From Moana Over The PA System On A Plane During A Flight Delay

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.04.15 PM Suddenly everything feels okay. A Girl Sang A Song From Moana Over The PA System On A Plane During A Flight Delay

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.05.05 PM Suddenly everything feels okay. A Girl Sang A Song From Moana Over The PA System On A Plane During A Flight Delay

People probably either loved this or immediately put on their headphones.

