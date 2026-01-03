Supervisor Prevents Customers From Getting A Double Discount, But She Later Discovers They Have A History Of Coupon Scamming

Do you use coupons when you’re shopping?

Coupons can be great, but there’s a limit to these discounts. If you take it too far, you just might be committing coupon fraud.

Imagine working as a supervisor when you see a customer committing coupon fraud. What would you do?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation, and they know just how to handle it. Let’s read all the details.

“What’s your name? I’m going to call corporate!” I’m the floor lead supervisor at a wholesale club for reference, so everyone I deal with has a membership to shop here. I’m coming back from my break and someone on my self checkout is arguing with one of my employees about an item they are getting. I jump in, and find out they are trying to get a bunch of $5 items for only $.98 each. Long story short, they thought the discount in our ad would come off the already displayed discount price on the tag, which isn’t how it works lol.

The customers were really upset.

Queue the frustrated wife and now fuming husband, who claims he knows advertising laws and what we are doing is illegal. I get my manager on duty to help explain it better, and she repeats everything I just said (cause she is awesome like that). Now he is getting our names and threatening to call corporate, oh no! But right after he leaves with the other stuff he bought, I reprinted his receipt…

This wasn’t the first time this couple tried to get extra discounts.

Later that night I decided to pull up this couples purchase history via their membership number, and boy am I glad i did. Turns out they have been committing coupon fraud, using WAY more than the allowed amount of coupons per item, etc. Gave the info to my Loss Prevention Manager and now their account is suspended.

Coupons are great, but that couple took it too far!

That couple is going to be in for an unpleasant surprise the next time they try to go shopping!

