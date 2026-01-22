Tech Support Worker Tried To Help A New User, But Then The Customer Confused The Computer Mouse For A Foot Pedal

Some tech support calls are less about broken computers and more about just how wide the technology gap can be.

So what would you do if a customer calmly explained that he had “the television, the typewriter, and the box they plug into,” but couldn’t figure out why his computer came with a foot pedal?

Would you immediately know what he was talking about? Or would you have to think about that one for a moment?

In the following story, one IT worker finds himself in this situation and is pretty amused by the whole thing.

Here’s what happened.

The…Foot Pedal? I used to be a tech support representative long ago, right around the time when Y2K was a major concern for a lot of people. (You would have thought it was the end of the world, honestly.) Anyway, I was supporting the customers of a particular computer company when I got this call. Me: Thank you for calling Computer Company Tech Support. My name is… And so the intro goes. I get the customer’s name and his computer’s information and ask how I can be of service. This, this-! was his response.

At first, he couldn’t determine what the foot pedal was for.

Customer: “Hello? I got the television, the typewriter, and the box it all plugs into. But, what’s this here foot pedal for?” I was stumped. Foot pedal? Me: “Sir, could you please hold a moment. I’d like to look this up if I could.” Customer (really nice guy, honestly): “Well, sure. I don’t mind.” I put him on hold and began thinking. What was going on there? Television? Typewriter? Box? Foot ped- Oh, Lord, forgive me.

Suddenly, he realized exactly what it was.

It was at that moment that I threw my hand over my mouth and started giggling uncontrollably. I realized what he was talking about. After taking a moment to calm down, I composed myself, took a deep breath, and brought the customer back from hold. Me: “Sir, that isn’t a foot pedal. That is your mouse. It moves the arrow around on the screen so you can click the buttons at the top to open programs.” Then, I referred him to a community college course in his area so he could take a basic computer literacy course. Sometimes, all people need is a nudge in the right direction.

Hilarious! It’s not every day that tech support calls are that easy.

