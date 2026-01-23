Teen Thought The Impromptu Singing At Her Sister’s Wedding Was Encouraged, But The Bride Accused Her Of Overstepping Her Role

Weddings bring out all kinds of emotions, but nothing stings quite like getting called out for something you genuinely didn’t think was a problem.

What would you do if your aunt and sister both grabbed the mic to sing at a wedding, making it seem like anyone could join in, but after you stepped up to sing, the bride acted like you’d crossed the line? Would you apologize and move on? Or would you fail to see what you did wrong?

In the following story, one sister did this very thing at her sister’s wedding and doesn’t feel like she did anything wrong. Here’s what happened.

AITA for singing at my sister’s wedding? I (F17) have an older sister (F23) who got married last weekend. The wedding had all of the extended family from her side and the groom’s, and we both have big families, so the wedding was pretty big. During the reception, my aunt had requested a song from the DJ and went up to the microphone by the dance floor and started singing along to a Katy Perry song. I assumed she just did this spontaneously and that it wasn’t preplanned. I just assumed this was something any guests could do, as a bit later, my other sister did the same thing with a different song.

Afterwards, I requested a song (Yellow by Coldplay, if that makes a difference) and sang it. My sister (the bride) was giving me a weird look with her hands on her hips the whole time. Towards the end of the reception, when most of the guests were leaving, my sister called me embarrassing and asked why I had gotten up and sung at her wedding. I said that I didn’t understand the problem and pointed out that our aunt and other sister also sang.

She explained they were preplanned “as a surprise,” and they were songs that she wanted them to sing. She said that I “sing really badly” and she hadn’t asked me to sing, and that I should’ve checked with her. I was really taken aback because no one had mentioned to me they were planning to sing. How was I supposed to know? I felt really embarrassed and apologised (although I didn’t really mean it, I just wanted the conversation to be over), and she said that her wedding isn’t about me. AITA?

